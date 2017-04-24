– A day after mainstream parties were dealt a heavy defeat in the French presidential election, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, one of the two candidates to advance to a runoff, on Monday condemned the parties’ calls to unite against her and to support her rival, independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

In light of the success of Le Pen, a strong anti-immigrant voice who opposes the European Union, the mainstream parties on the center-left and center-right are hoping they can avert a political earthquake in the second round of voting on May 7. She will face Macron, who finished first and is seen as a strong favorite.

President François Hollande, whose unpopularity was reflected in the fifth-place finish of the candidate from his Socialist Party, urged voters to back Macron. The first secretary of the party, Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, said earlier in the day at a news conference in Paris, “Marine Le Pen president — never.”

Only one major candidate has resisted calls to unite against Le Pen after the election on Sunday: Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the firebrand hard-left candidate who came in fourth and who has pointedly refused to support Macron, saying instead that he would seek the opinion of his supporters through his website.

Stock markets opened higher Monday across Europe, a sign that investors were relieved by Macron’s strong showing. Le Pen wants France to leave the euro currency zone, a prospect that created mounting unease on international markets in the prelude to the first round of voting.

Few analysts say they expect Le Pen to win in the second round. Polls published on Monday showed that about 60 percent of voters supported Macron, compared with less than 40 percent for Le Pen. A live televised debate between Le Pen and Macron is set for May 3.

On Monday, Le Pen continued to stress the anti-immigrant and anti-globalization views that propelled her into the second round, and she denounced the efforts by the mainstream parties to keep her out of the presidency — an attitude known in France as the “Republican Front.”

“The old and completely rotten Republican Front, which no one wants, and which the French have pushed away with exceptional violence, is trying to coalesce around Mr. Macron,” Le Pen said in Rouvroy, a town in the deindustrialized north of France where her message tends to resonate well with voters.

Le Pen also called Macron “weak” on terrorism, an issue that burst into the campaign spotlight just days before the first round of voting, when a police officer was killed by a gunman on the Champs-Élysées, in central Paris.

Hollande, the current French president, is scheduled to pay tribute to the fallen officer at a ceremony on Tuesday. The French presidency said that Macron and Le Pen had been invited to the ceremony, and both were expected to attend.

Macron, who has never held elective office, came in first among the 11 candidates, with 23.75 percent of the vote in the first round. Le Pen was second, with 21.53 percent, according to final results tallied on Monday by the Interior Ministry.

François Fillon, the center-right candidate who was once seen as the front-runner before he was hit with a scandal involving public funds paid to his family, finished third at 19.91 percent. He was followed by Mélenchon at 19.64 percent, and the Socialist candidate, Benoît Hamon, at 6.35 percent.

The mainstream parties were left struggling to pick up the pieces after their poor showing. On the right, many were quick to blame the loss on their candidate, Fillon, who refused to drop out of the race after the embezzlement scandal.

Top officials of Fillon’s center-right Republican party were scheduled to meet on Monday in Paris to set the party line, but many prominent politicians had, with varying degrees of enthusiasm, already called on Sunday for voters to support Macron.

Both the Socialists and the Republicans will now be looking ahead to the legislative elections in June, when French voters will elect the members of the National Assembly, France’s lower and more powerful house of Parliament.

Although Macron is seen as an overwhelming favorite in the second round of the presidential election, he was warned not to take victory for granted and — after he spent Monday night with supporters at a chic restaurant in the wealthy Sixth Arrondissement of Paris — not to celebrate too much, too soon.

Macron had to avoid making “the same mistake as Hillary Clinton,” the newspaper Le Monde wrote in an editorial on Monday, arguing that Clinton had not sufficiently addressed the popularity of her opponent Bernie Sanders in the primaries.

In its editorial, Le Monde wrote that Macron needed to be wary of high abstention in the second round, especially by voters on the left who had helped Mélenchon surge late in the campaign.

“Emmanuel Macron has less than 15 days to show all of these reluctant voters that he has assessed the scale of the shock undergone by the French political system,” the newspaper wrote.