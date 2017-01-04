An arctic blast that roared into the state overnight will keep temperatures below zero over a wide portion of Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday, and dangerously low windchills will make it feel even colder. Things won’t begin moderating until early next week, the National Weather Service said.

At 8 a.m., only Winona reported a temperature of zero or above. The mercury was in negative territory across the rest of the state, with the coldest air temperature coming from Fosston in northwestern Minnesota at minus 24 degrees. The official reading at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was minus 6.

But winds blowing the cold air into the state from Canada have conspired to make it feel even colder than official temperature readings. Windchills of minus 20 to minus 40 degrees prompted the weather service to issue an advisory for the western and northern portions of the state until noon Wednesday. Another advisory is expected again Wednesday night into Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the lowest windchill was in Warroad in far northern Minnesota at minus 41 degrees with minus 40 reported at nearby Roseau. Windchills of 30 below or colder were reported in Bemidji, Thief River Falls, Detroit Lakes, International Falls, Grand Rapids and Duluth.

“Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken,” the weather service said, adding that can happen in 30 minutes or less. “Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”

The cold snap, not uncommon for January, will continue through Sunday. In the metro, even with ample sunshine for the next few days, the high on Wednesday is forecast for a scant 2 degrees above zero and 0 degrees on Thursday. Lows Wednesday and Thursday will be around minus 8 degrees with windchills in the 20- to 25-degree below zero range.

A commuter scratches an angel image into an icy window while sitting on a metro bus during frigid morning weather at the Chicago Lake Transit Center on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

A slight thaw will begin Sunday when high temperatures in the metro will rise to 11 above zero and near 24 by Monday. With the warm up comes a chance for snow on Monday and Tuesday, possibly with significant accumulation.