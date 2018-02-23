BRISTOL, Conn. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case of a University of Connecticut scientist charged with killing her professor husband are seeking to seal her arrest warrant for at least 90 days.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with murder in the death of 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. Investigators say his body might have been inside their house for months before it was discovered Feb. 5.

Court documents indicate police believe his death may have occurred as early as June 13.

Defense attorneys say the warrant contains details that, if made public, might make it hard for Kosuda-Bigazzi to get a fair trial.

Prosecutors say the case could be harmed if the warrant is made public before state police finish investigating.