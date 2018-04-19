WASHINGTON — Lawyers for a longtime Guantanamo detainee are seeking a specialized medical evaluation, saying that he was mentally ill long before his detention and that his psychological condition has deteriorated after years of imprisonment and interrogation.
Representatives for Mohammed al-Qahtani argued Thursday in federal court in Washington that al-Qahtani should be subject to a Mixed Medical Commission, a special tribunal that would determine if his psychological problems merit repatriation to Saudi Arabia.
U.S. officials believe al-Qahtani was meant to be involved in the Sept. 11 attacks, but he was denied entry at Orlando International Airport a month earlier. He was captured by the Pakistani army at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in the fall of 2001.
Al-Qahtani has a history of mental illness and was involuntarily committed by Saudi authorities in May 2000.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.