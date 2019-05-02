RENO, Nev. — The women who want to be crowned the next Miss USA include a psychological operations expert in the Army reserves, a former NFL cheerleader working to become a surgical nurse and a lawyer who represents some prisoners for free.

There's also an ex-professional ballerina who worked as a style expert for the Home Shopping Network, a portrait artist with a second-degree black belt in taekwondo and the first woman of Samoan decent to compete for the title.

The 51 contestants from each state and the District of Columbia take the stage Thursday night in Reno.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey will host. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is among the all-female panel of judges.