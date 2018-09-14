Attorneys in a $50 million civil rights lawsuit against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor spent Friday morning debating the merits of delaying the suit in the 2017 death of an Australian woman until his criminal case has run its course.

But U.S. magistrate judge Tony Leung recessed the pretrial hearing at the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis without making his decision.

It’s unclear when he will make his ruling.

Noor’s defense team argued that allowing the civil case to proceed with the criminal charges looming forces the former officer into choice between “forfeiting his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination or vigorously defending himself in the civil lawsuit.”

Lawyers for the ex-cop’s co-defendants — the city of Minneapolis, current police chief Medaria Arradondo and his predecessor Janeé Harteau, and Matthew Harrity, his partner on the night of the shooting — also weighed in during the hourlong hearing.

Attorney Bob Bennett filed the suit on behalf of Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk, the trustee of her estate who listened in on Friday’s proceedings from his home in Australia.

Damond, 40, was shot and killed on the night of July 15, 2017, after calling police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home in the 5000 block of Washburn Avenue S. According to the lawsuit, then-officer Mohamed Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, had patrolled the alley and were heading toward their next call when Damond approached the officers’ idling SUV. Noor shot Damond from inside a police SUV, striking her in the lower abdomen.

Her death led to the ouster of the city’s police chief and a series of changes for the department, including tightening its body-camera policy.

The lawsuit says that Noor and Harrity had “conspired” to turn off their body cameras during the incident in an effort to conceal “evidence that would incriminate Noor, evidence that would expose the false statements of Harrity, and evidence that would show the public and the jurors in both the criminal and civil trials the truth of the circumstances of Justine’s death.”

Noor, who was fired earlier this year, has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the first Minnesota officer in recent history to be charged with murder in an on-duty killing.

One of his attorneys said that should the civil case be allowed to proceed his client would likely invoke his Fifth Amendment rights, which prevent him from incriminating himself.

Bennett said the department dismissed Noor for his insistence on repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment.

He said in a court filing that attorneys for the city had on at least three occasions considered the possibility of an out-of-court settlement, only to back out each time.

He argued that if the civil case is delayed, it is unlikely that the suit would be resolved anytime soon given the “molasses-like pace infecting Noor’s criminal case.”

“Despite 13 months having passed since Justine’s death, there has been little progress toward the final resolution of Noor’s criminal case,” Bennett wrote in a separate filing. “In addition, the complexity of the charges against Noor makes it all the more likely that he will seek continuances, delaying his trial even further.”

An assistant Minneapolis city attorney said Friday that a trial date in the criminal case would likely be set at a Sept. 27 hearing.

In a letter to Leung this week, assistant Hennepin County attorney Beth Stack wrote that allowing the civil case to proceed could prejudice potential jurors in his criminal trial.

“Once the state criminal trial has been conducted, all of the evidence will have been made public either by the State of Minnesota or by Defendant Noor, and this civil litigation can proceed without jeopardizing the important criminal justice interests at stake,” she wrote.

The Star Tribune has continued to identify the victim as Justine Damond, and not by her legal name Justine Maia Ruszczyk, because she had been using the last name of her fiancé, Don Damond, professionally.