WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lawyer who authored a report that's a key part of the special counsel's investigation into Paul Manafort has left his law firm.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom confirmed Tuesday that Greg Craig, a former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, is no longer with the firm. His biography has been removed from the law firm website. The firm didn't immediately comment beyond confirming his departure.

Craig wrote a report funded by the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice about the trial of a former Ukrainian prime minister.

That report is cited in the indictment against Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. Manafort is accused of using offshore accounts to secretly funnel more than $4 million to fund the report.

Craig is not accused of any wrongdoing.