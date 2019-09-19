TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, toppled in 2011, has died in exile in Saudi Arabia, according to his lawyer. He was 83.
Mounir Ben Salha said that Ben Ali died on Thursday in Jeddah and that his body is to be transferred to Mecca, awaiting the family's decision on his burial.
Ben Ali was ousted in 2011 at the start of what became known as the Arab Spring, a movement that saw many autocratic leaders swept from power.
He then fled to Saudi Arabia.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel defends checkpoint shooting as video raises concern
Israeli police said Thursday that security guards at a checkpoint near Jerusalem were in "immediate danger" when they shot and killed a Palestinian woman carrying a knife, after a widely circulated video of the shooting raised concerns about excessive force.
World
Israeli leader invites rival to join in unity government
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited his political rival Benny Gantz to join a unity government with him and his religious allies on Thursday, an offer that was greeted coolly amid continued deadlock following this week's election.
World
Brownface, blackface photos cause scandal for Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign moved to contain a growing scandal Thursday after a yearbook photo surfaced of him in brownface at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" costume party and two other similar incidents came to light.
World
Lawyer: Tunisia's toppled ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies
Tunisia's autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, toppled in 2011, has died in exile in Saudi Arabia, according to his lawyer. He was 83.
World
Indonesian police arrest hundreds linked to forest fires
Indonesian police said Thursday they have arrested 230 people suspected of starting some of the fires that are spreading health-damaging haze across a large part of Southeast Asia.