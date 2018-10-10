CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The attorney who says his signature was placed on court documents without his knowledge has been removed from a lawsuit related to the 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that a judge granted Richard Harry's request Tuesday. Harry had said in August that he had represented Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler in other matters, but never agreed to do so in the $3 million lawsuit.

Harry hasn't said how he suspects his name got on the case.

Two sisters are suing James A. Fields, who is accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters. The sisters say he hit their car too. They also make claims of civil conspiracy, negligence and emotional distress against Kessler and other rally organizers.