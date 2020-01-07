FARMINGTON, Conn. — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been charged with murder in her disappearance, his lawyer said.

State police took Fotis Dulos from his Farmington home Tuesday.

Attorney Norm Pattis said he has learned that two other people have also been charged, one with murder and another with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted bond.

An arrest warrant after those charges revealed the array of evidence police have compiled in the case.

Police say they have surveillance video showing Fotis Dulos in Hartford disposing bags of items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood; traffic and school bus camera video of him driving a pickup truck to New Canaan on the morning she disappeared; surveillance video of him getting the truck washed and detailed days after she vanished; and evidence that Jennifer Dulos' DNA was found on the truck seat.

Dulos is being held in lieu of a $6 million bond on the murder charge pending an appearance in Bridgeport Superior court, according to Pattis. He said he hopes to get Dulos before a judge Tuesday afternoon.