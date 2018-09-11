PITTSBURGH — The attorney for a Pennsylvania officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager as he fled a traffic stop has asked the judge in the case to recuse himself.
Attorney Patrick Thomassey, who represents East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, asked Judge Anthony Mariani Tuesday during a pre-trial hearing to recuse himself because of comments he made on a cable news program about whether the shooting was justified before he was assigned to the case.
Rosfeld is charged with homicide in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr.
Rose was shot in the back as he fled. Prosecutors have said he was unarmed.
Thomassey did not immediately return a message Tuesday.
Mariani said he believes he is capable of hearing the case.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.