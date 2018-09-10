TRENTON, N.J. — The attorney for a New Jersey couple under investigation after a good Samaritan accused them of helping themselves to some of the $400,000 in donations they raised says an indictment is likely.
Ernest Badway represents Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure.
He said in a letter dated Thursday that one or both could be indicted by the Burlington County prosecutor. Badway says he and his firm would no longer represent the couple in a civil case against Johnny Bobbitt.
Superior Court Judge Paula Dow agreed Monday to pause the case until December in light of last week's raid on the couple's home .
In addition to a BMW, investigators seized cash, jewelry and all personal and financial records from the couple last week.
Badway on Monday declined to comment further.
