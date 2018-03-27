INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for a Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S have ended their effort to have his confession thrown out in a crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.

Attorney John Tompkins told a Marion County judge on Tuesday that he's withdrawn a motion to suppress Manuel Orrego-Savala's statements to a state trooper after the Feb. 4 crash in Indianapolis.

Investigators say Orrego-Savala admitted he was driving the pickup truck involved in the drunken-driving crash. His attorneys had argued the admission shouldn't be allowed because he wasn't first read his rights.

Deputy prosecutor Ryan Mears says Orrego-Savala's attorneys can seek later to have his confession thrown out.

Orrego-Savala faces four felony charges in the crash along Interstate 70 that killed Jackson and his driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe.