LAS VEGAS — Casino magnate and GOP donor Sheldon Adelson is not in good health and has not being at his company's offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day.
Adelson's poor health was revealed earlier this week by one of his company's attorneys during a court hearing in a years-old case brought by a Hong Kong businessman.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Attorney James Jimmerson told the court the condition of the 85-year-old billionaire is dire.
Adelson and his wife gave President Donald Trump's campaign $30 million in 2016 and gave $100 million to the Republican Party for the 2018 midterm elections.
