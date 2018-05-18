ATLANTA — A Georgia woman is suing a photography company she says posted an inappropriate picture of her daughter at a school dance on its website.

The lawsuit says the teen's dress slipped, exposing her right breast, as she danced at the North Cobb High School homecoming dance in September. It says Cady Studios, which was hired to photograph the event, posted a photo of her with her breast exposed.

Jeff Childers, a lawyer for Cady Studios, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the 15-year-old girl was "shocked, horrified and embarrassed" to discover the photo was online and had been seen by her peers.

The lawsuit identifies the teen by her initials. The Associated Press is not naming the mother to protect the teen's identity.