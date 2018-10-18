TORRINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut restaurant accused of serving alcohol to the wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman before she was killed in a car crash has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of an 87-year-old man who also died in the wreck.
The settlement involving The Market Place Kitchen and Bar in Woodbury and the family of Edward Bertulis was disclosed Wednesday in a filing in Torrington Superior Court. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Police said Katherine Berman's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit to drive when she rear-ended Bertulis' car in Woodbury in May 2017. Bertulis was on his way home after visiting his wife's grave.
A lawyer for the restaurant's owner said there is a confidentiality agreement and declined to comment Thursday.
