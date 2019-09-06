A family whose dogs were shot by police two years ago are suing the city of Minneapolis and its police department, alleging the officers permanently wounded their service dogs and then tried to cover it up with a false report.

The story of the shooting went viral in July 2017 after Jennifer LeMay posted home surveillance video to Facebook showing Minneapolis police officer Michael Mays inside the privacy fence of her backyard. One of her dogs, Ciroc, is first seen trotting up to the officer wagging its tail. Mays then shoots Ciroc in the face. A second dog, Rocko, scurries toward Mays, who then shoots the dog.

Mays and his partner, Daniel Ledman, were responding to a burglary report that night after someone at LeMay’s home accidentally tripped the alarm. In police reports, Mays wrote that “two large size pit bulls charged at” him.

LeMay’s attorney Mike Padden called that characterization a “baldfaced lie.”

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, Ciroc and Rocko — both American Stanford Terriers — were five years old at the time of the shooting, registered with the city and up to date in vaccinations. Both animals acted as psychiatric or seizure-alerting support dogs.

The burglary alarm went off at 8:42 p.m. Twelve minutes later, just before 9 p.m., LeMay called Xfinity to notify them of the error.

Jennifer LeMay talked in 2017 about the bullet wound to Ciroc and the medical issues is has since caused, with attorney Mike Padden.

Mays and Ledman showed up to the house about 9:15 p.m. Ledman went to the front door and Mays jumped the fence into the backyard, according to the lawsuit. Mays fired four bullets at the dogs, hitting Ciroc in the face and Rocko in the shoulder, while one of LeMay’s children watched from the upstairs window.

Then police refused to pay any part of the nearly $6,000 veterinary bill, part of which the family had to pay up front, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges the officers acted irrationally and Mays had no reason to see the dogs as an imminent threat before opening fire. “The perception that a single dog presents a life-threatening danger to a healthy adult male who is wearing a thick uniform and bullet-proof vest, is objectively unreasonable, and it has been well-documented to be a false perception,” it states.

The officers unlawfully entered the property, according to the suit, and inflicted severe emotional damage on several of the family members, resulting in one of LeMay’s children spending seven months in therapy at a county home school. The gunshots also permanently altered the dogs, rendering them unable to serve as support animals, according to the suit. They are now family pets.

Padden said the family decided to sue after negotiations with the city failed, calling the city’s offer a “joke.” He said the officers involved have not been disciplined and the department isn’t properly trained with how to deal with dogs.

“Sometimes it involves a lawsuit hitting them in their pocketbook to get them to change policy,” he said.

City Attorney Susan Segal had not yet seen the lawsuit and could not comment.

The family also names Xfinity in the lawsuit, saying the company failed to notify police that the alarm had been tripped accidentally.