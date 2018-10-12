KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A lawsuit alleges that a man from Kansas City, Kansas, who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit was targeted because his mother rebuffed a homicide detective's sexual advances.
Forty-two-year-old Lamonte McIntyre and his mother, 64-year-old Rose Lee McIntyre, sued Thursday in federal court. Lamonte McIntyre was freed last year . He was 17 when he was arrested in 1994 in the deaths of 21-year-old Doniel Quinn and 34-year-old Donald Ewing. They were shot in broad daylight in a drug-infested neighborhood.
No physical evidence linked him to the crime, and he didn't know the victims. The lawsuit blames his arrest on a "dirty cop who used the power of his badge to exploit vulnerable black women."
A police spokesman says the department is reviewing the lawsuit.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.