WASHINGTON — A high school principal in the nation's capital is under pressure for her treatment of a girl's sexual assault claim.

The Washington Post reports that Roosevelt High School Principal Aqueelha James initially promised a swift and thorough investigation in a June meeting with the freshman and her mother. But then the girl left the room and her mother went out to comfort her, leaving a recording device that captured what school officials said next.

That recording is now evidence in a lawsuit against the principal and the D.C. government. In it, James can be heard mocking the girl's clothes and saying she planned to "embarrass her ass" by casting doubt on her credibility with police.

School officials and police did investigate but no charges were filed. James had no comment.