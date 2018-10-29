– A new lawsuit accuses President Donald Trump, his company and three of his children of using the Trump name to entice vulnerable people to invest in sham business opportunities.

The allegations, filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, alleges that Trump and his family received secret payments from three business entities in exchange for promoting them as legitimate opportunities, when in reality they were get-rich-quick schemes that harmed investors, many of whom were unsophisticated and struggling financially.

Those entities were ACN, a telecommunications marketing company that paid Trump millions of dollars to endorse its products; the Trump Network, a vitamin marketing enterprise; and the Trump Institute, which the suit said offered "extravagantly priced multiday training seminars" on Trump's real estate "secrets."

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, said the allegations were meritless. He noted that the plaintiffs' lawyers have longstanding and deep ties to the Democratic Party and waited to file until just before the election.

The suit alleges "a pattern of racketeering activity," said Roberta A. Kaplan and Andrew G. Celli Jr., two lawyers for the plaintiffs. "This case connects the dots at the Trump Organization and involves systematic fraud that spanned more than a decade, involved multiple Trump businesses and caused tremendous harm to thousands of hardworking Americans."

They said there had been a lengthy investigation and that "The case is being brought now because it is ready now."