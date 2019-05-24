Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor is facing another lawsuit, this time by a Minneapolis man who accuses Noor and a second Minneapolis officer of wrongfully pulling him over and pointing their guns at him.

The suit, the third filed against Noor, accuses the Minneapolis Police Department of risking public safety by keeping Noor on the force despite a 2015 psychological report that found the former officer “may be incompatible with public safety requirements for good interpersonal functioning.”

That revelation came to light during the lead up to Noor’s trial for the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017. Last month, a jury found Noor guilty of murder and manslaughter. Her family filed suit against Noor and the city of Minneapolis, which agreed to pay a $20 million settlement.

In the latest lawsuit, Brian Oman said he was driving on May 18, 2017 in south Minneapolis when he got stuck in an intersection at a red light as he was trying to pass a bicyclist.

That got the attention of Noor and another officer with him at the time, Justin Schmidt, who pulled Oman over, according to the complaint filed earlier this month in Hennepin County District Court.

After stopping his car, Oman said he saw Noor and Schmidt get out of their squads, draw their guns and approach him from behind. Oman accuses Noor of pointing his gun about 12-18 inches away from him for about 30 seconds; Schmidt had his gun out for about 90 seconds, Oman alleges.

“Mr. Oman did not engage in any conduct or behavior during the incident justifying [Noor’s and Schmidt’s] use/drawing/pointing of their firearms,” Oman says in his complaint.

The officers issued Oman a citation for failure to signal and obey a traffic control device, which was later dismissed.

Attorneys for the city said that the officers drew their firearms during their stop but denied that it was illegal or unwarranted.

Schmidt was one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Thurman Blevins in June 2018. The officers were cleared in the shooting. At least six complaints have been filed against Schmidt. The office of police conduct review was cleared him in five of the cases, while another is still open.

In the first lawsuit filed against Noor, Minneapolis resident Teresa Graham accused the former officer and two others of forcibly taking her from home and to an emergency room for a mental health evaluation. A federal judge last year dismissed Noor and the other officers from the suit, but said the MPD’s policy on mental health holds was unconstitutional. The case is headed toward trial, but a date has not yet been set.

The suit accuses Noor and the officers of removing Graham from her home on May 20, 2017, two days after Oman accuses Noor of pointing a gun at him, and just weeks before Noor shot and killed Ruszczyk Damond.