HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Congressional Democrats from Florida and Texas have toured a migrant camp in Florida, where they say children are being held for too long in a place that has a "prison-like" feeling.

The lawmakers held a news conference Tuesday after visiting a facility in Homestead, Florida. They pledged to work for children who cross the U.S.-Mexico border to reunite with their families already in the U.S. The Democrats say those who cross with siblings, aunts or uncles should remain together.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says she met a girl who was separated from her aunt and had been at the Homestead center for nine months. Chairman of the Hispanic caucus, Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro was part of the delegation.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offered a press tour last week, showing a large room where 144 teenagers slept in bunks.