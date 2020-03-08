A smattering of Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are wagering that they can do something that has yet to fully take off in Minnesota: make criminal justice policy bipartisan.

Unveiled last week, the newly formed Criminal Justice Reform Caucus is the brainchild of state Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, who modeled it after similar efforts in Pennsylvania and bipartisan agreements over federal criminal justice policy in Congress.

“Criminal justice reform is an area where Minnesotans can find common ground,” Long said. “In the past, we’ve had an outdated bipartisan consensus that centered on harsh punishment. But this stale approach did not make our community safer.”

Long is being joined by Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore; Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park; and Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, as co-chairs of the new group. Also on board: Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, a member of the conservative New House Republican Caucus.

It remains to be seen what can be agreed on between the DFL-led House and GOP-controlled Senate this session. Long pointed to a “clean slate” bill, which has backing from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. That legislation would create an automatic expungement system to clear the criminal records of people convicted of certain low-level crimes.