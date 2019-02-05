The activist who confronted a GOP senator in an elevator during the debate over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court will attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address as a guest of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Ana Maria Archila made headlines in September after she and another woman blocked the doors of a Capitol Hill elevator to speak with Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., about his support for Kavanaugh, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied the claims and was confirmed. Ocasio-Cortez calls Archila a "hero."

Another figure from the headlines — evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson — will attend as a guest of Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Brunson was detained in Turkey on charges of espionage in 2016, straining U.S.-Turkey relations. He was released in 2018.

"It's an incredible feeling that nearly one year after I first met Pastor Andrew Brunson in a Turkish prison, where he faced an effective life sentence, I now have the honor of welcoming him and his wife, Norine …" Tillis said.

Tuesday night will mark Trump's first address to Congress since Democrats took control of the House. He is expected to use the speech to highlight policy priorities, such as building his border wall, ahead of the next government funding deadline on Feb. 15.

Some Democratic lawmakers will protest by boycotting. "The thought of spending Tuesday night in the House Chamber listening to the reckless, self-centered man who occupies the White House holds no interest for me," Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said in a statement. "Just like in past years, I plan to skip a speech that will be filled with lies, deception and divisiveness."

Blumenauer said Nate Mook, executive director of World Central Kitchen, the organization founded by chef Jose Andres to provide meals to people in need, would attend in his place.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., will not attend the annual speech "until I believe the President will deliver a truthful and honest State of the Union," he said in a statement. Cohen said he would watch on TV. Reps. John Lewis, D-Ga., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., have also said they won't attend.

At least three people with ties to last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., will attend — Cameron Kasky, a student survivor; Manny Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed, and Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed. Oliver will come as a guest of Parkland's congressman, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; Kasky is the guest of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-S.C., is taking Pollack.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., will bring Linda Clark, a native of Liberia who has lived in the United States since 2000 and faces deportation after Trump ended a program that gave her legal status.