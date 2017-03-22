A redacted page that MnDOT provided to lawmakers

Appalling. Disrespectful. Disappointing. Arrogant. Those were some of the words lawmakers used to describe what they received - or more properly, what they didn't receive - after they asked for data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Even lawmakers sometimes have trouble getting information out of government, and while the toughest language at the House Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee last Thursday came from Republicans, even DFL Rep. John Lesch of St. Paul mentioned the possibility of using a subpoena to get answers.

The redacted records, a sample of which is above, and more below, relate to $105 million transportation spending through a federal program called the FAST Act. The data spat arose during a dispute over whether DFL Gov. Mark Dayton can spend the money with approval from a legislative advisory commission, instead of the Legislature.

In October, outgoing Rep. Tim Sanders, R-Blaine, wrote to MnDOT Commissioner Charles Zelle requesting communications related to the FAST Act spending. After nothing was handed over for nearly three months, Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, sent a new request.

This time, MnDOT provided copies of emails and other records. But many were blacked out, partially, and at least nine pages were entirely obscured, save for the headings. A Feb. 17 letter to Torkelson from Joshua Root, associate legal counsel for MnDOT, explained that some redactions were "preliminary drafts of legislative and budget proposals created prior to the Governor's budget presentation." The rest was classified as "personnel data," and the language of the letter appeared to mirror a recent Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that allowed agencies to conceal otherwise public information by putting it in a personnel file.

"It really does seem like there's a coverup here," said Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover. "It's very troubling."

After the subpoena talk, the committee settled for a "loud message" to MnDOT for a better explanation. As of Tuesday, Torkelson said he was still waiting.