CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia's senators are calling on the Trump administration to release a study on toxic chemicals that DuPont used to make Teflon and other non-stick products at a factory in the state.

A Politico article this week says the government is block the study because it would be a "public relations nightmare." DuPont is already facing thousands of lawsuits from people living near the company's Washington Works plant near Parkersburg.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the study by the Department of Health and Human Services suggests humans can be harmed by much lower levels of PFAS than the EPA has advised before.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are pressing Trump cabinet members to release the data.