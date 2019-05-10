More from Star Tribune
Local
How well do electric vehicles perform in Minnesota's extreme cold?
Electric vehicles perform at their peak in temperatures between 50 and 80 degrees. Just how much does cold weather affect them?
Local
Push on in Minnesota to keep students from denied diplomas over lunch debts
State law already prohibits school districts from withholding diplomas for nonpayment of fees. Legal Aid attorneys believe that should include school lunch debt.
National
Audit finds ongoing problems with Wisconsin economic agency
Wisconsin's economic development agency that negotiated the state's deal with Foxconn Technology Group continues to have a host of problems with how it tracks job creation and awards given to companies, an audit released Friday found.
National
New Wisconsin attorney general shifts agency's priorities
Wisconsin's new Democratic attorney general has used his first four months in office to shift the state Department of Justice to a more liberal footing, pleasing supporters by nullifying his Republican predecessor's attempts to kill federal health care reforms and limit environmental protections.