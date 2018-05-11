BATON ROUGE, La. — Pornographic films won't be eligible for Louisiana's film tax credit program, under a bill heading to the governor's desk.
Supporters of the measure say the state Department of Economic Development currently doesn't issue the tax credits to projects involving pornography. The legislation by Rep. Mark Abraham, a Lake Charles Republican, will codify that into law.
The Senate gave final passage to the measure with a 31-0 vote Friday. It previously had been approved by lawmakers in the House with a 97-0 vote.
If signed, the new law would take effect July 1.
