– Lawmakers in Congress from both political parties have accused the Trump administration of delaying an $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island off the coast of China that is supported by the United States.

Chinese officials have said they object to the sale of 66 jets requested by Taiwan, which would be by far the largest such purchase by its government in many years. Lawmakers are now questioning whether the Trump administration is delaying approval of the sale, either to avoid upsetting Beijing while delicate trade negotiations are underway or to use it as a bargaining chip.

Any such move by the administration would ignite bipartisan opposition in Congress. "Our support for Taiwan through arms transfers is not up for negotiation with Beijing," said Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Sen. Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the Trump administration "is possibly obstructing the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan so the president can use them as leverage in his failing trade war with China."

"Taiwan's defense cannot be a bargaining chip to be cashed in for a smile from China's dictatorship," he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to meet with Chinese negotiators. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China agreed to restart talks during a meeting on June 29 in Osaka, Japan.

In Twitter posts Tuesday, Trump criticized China and said it should enter a deal now. "We have all the cards," he said.

Lawmakers who oversee foreign policy had expected the State Department to sign off on the fighter jet sales by last week, before the House went on recess. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not yet approved the official notification to allow the sales to move forward. The Senate leaves Washington on Friday and Congress is not scheduled to return until Sept. 9.

A Senate aide described hesitation by administration officials to move forward with the sales "in light of the ongoing negotiations with China."