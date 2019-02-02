NEW YORK — A congresswoman who visited a federal detention center in New York City where inmates have been stuck in cold, dark cells for days says it was "surreal" to hear the inmates banging on the walls.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez visited the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Friday after seeing news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.

Velazquez says she was not allowed to speak to the inmates but was allowed access to common areas and showers. The Democrat says she and other elected officials plan to return to the facility Saturday and this time she hopes to speak to inmates.

Jail officials have not responded to emails requesting comment.