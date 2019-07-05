– As protesters smashed their way into Hong Kong’s legislature this week, a young politician rushed to the front lines with a desperate plea.

The politician, Roy Kwong, a lawmaker who had been a driving force behind protests sweeping the city, was trying to stop a small group of demonstrators from ramming a metal cart through the front doors of the legislative complex.

“We are trying to protect you,” Kwong, 36, shouted into a megaphone, jumping up and down as he pleaded with demonstrators.

There are no official leaders in Hong Kong’s protests against an unpopular extradition bill that has brought to the surface deep-seated anxieties about Beijing’s grip over the territory. But Kwong, a longtime advocate who is also a romance novelist, has emerged as a leading voice for moderation and a hero for the city’s youth, who have nicknamed him “God Kwong.”

After the attack on the legislature, he is now a key figure in the effort to hold together one of Hong Kong’s most potent political movements in recent years.

On one hand, Kwong is seeking to reassure a core group of young protesters — whose vandalism of the legislature highlighted their disillusionment with politicians as a whole — that he is on their side. On the other, he is trying to persuade the broader public that the demands and tactics of the protesters, even at their most extreme, are legitimate.

Protesters occupy the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, July 1, 2019. Roy Kwong has emerged as a hero for the city's youth and a leading voice for moderation during the political crisis there.

To his critics, Kwong is a zealot fueling distrust between young people and the political establishment. To his fans, he is a nimble tactician unafraid of standing up to Beijing and determined to protect those who speak out.

“These students are my comrades, my brothers, my family,” Kwong said during a recent interview in his office at the Legislative Council, where, before Monday’s siege, he had been sleeping in case protesters who often camped out there clashed with the police. “I don’t want to see any blood.”

Kwong said he did not consider himself a leader of the protests, which began in early June in opposition to a bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous territory, to be extradited for trial in Chinese courts.

But Kwong, a professed admirer of Abraham Lincoln who races around the city in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, has assumed the role of peacemaker, foot soldier and guardian at critical moments.

When a man last month threatened to jump from the top of a shopping mall in protest, Kwong rushed to the scene with a loudspeaker to plead with him to reconsider. When demonstrators considered storming the headquarters of the police at a demonstration in mid-June, he urged them to avoid taking unnecessary risks and possibly getting arrested.

On Monday, when a small group of protesters charged the legislature, undermining weeks of peaceful protests, he faced a new test.

Kwong, along with several other pro-democracy lawmakers, attempted to persuade the masked protesters to walk away, arguing that their actions would have little impact given that the building was largely empty. But the protesters pushed back.

Hundreds of thousands had marched peacefully Monday in a protest urging the withdrawal of the extradition bill and the resignation of the territory’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, among other demands. But the chaos at the legislature, and scenes of protesters spray-painting the inner chamber and defacing official portraits, shocked the city and raised questions about the credibility of the movement.

Kwong and other pro-democracy lawmakers now face the challenge of keeping a united front among the protesters as tensions with city officials rise.

Victoria Hui, an associate professor who studies Hong Kong politics at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, said the lawmakers had been “put in the middle, and nobody appreciates that.”