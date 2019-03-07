LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas lawmaker is trying to revive his proposal to remove the Confederate designation from the state flag, introducing a reworked bill after the original plan was tabled.

A House panel on Wednesday rejected the original proposal, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson has endorsed.

Democratic Rep. Charles Blake filed a bill Thursday that would eliminate language in state law that says the blue star above Arkansas' name on the state flag commemorates the Confederate States of America.

Under the new proposal, the star would represent the United States of America, which is currently designated by one of three blue stars beneath the state's name. The star currently honoring the U.S. would commemorate Native American nations.

As with the original proposal, the bill wouldn't change the flag's design.