LAS VEGAS — Wynn Resorts has hired a law firm to help investigate sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn, the company's chairman and CEO.
A statement by Los Angeles-based law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP says it will assist the Wynn board's special committee of independent directors with the inquiry.
The statement released Friday says investigators will set up a phone and web-based reporting line for current and former Wynn employees to provide information.
The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.
The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributed to a campaign led by his ex-wife.
He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.
