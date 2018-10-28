ATLANTA — Zach LaVine scored 27 points and the Chicago Bulls went 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 97-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Jabari Parker scored half of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Bulls, who struggled from long range for the first three quarters, making 5 of 23 from beyond the arc. Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds while playing his first NBA game in his hometown.

Trae Young, who entered leading rookies with 21.5 points per game, scored 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting for the Hawks. Taurean Prince led Atlanta with 16 points and reserve Dewayne Dedmon had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Both teams were cold in the first half. The Hawks led 44-41 at the break while shooting 26.2 percent from the field (11 of 42), including a 3-for-15 performance in the paint.

Atlanta did make 8 of 22 3-point attempts in the first half to hold the Bulls at bay as Chicago made 15 of 45 overall and 4 of 17 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls led 67-63 after three quarters. Atlanta got within two on Vince Carter's 3-pointer midway through the fourth, but the Bulls responded with a 9-2 run, including two 3-pointers by Justin Holiday.

LaVine has led the Bulls in scoring in each of their six games.

TIP-INS

Ryan Arcidiacono had 13 points for Chicago and Holiday had 12. ... The Hawks asked for a moment of silence before the game for the victims of Saturday's shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a gunman killed 11 people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Return home to play the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Hawks: At Philadelphia on Monday night in the first of back-to-back road games.