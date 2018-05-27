HONOLULU — A lava flow in Hawaii has entered the property of a geothermal power plant on the Big island.
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory announced the development on Sunday morning. It gave no details as to how deep into the Puna Geothermal Venture lava has intruded.
Officials previously moved 50,000 gallons of potentially toxic gas offsite and capped the wells on the property to prevent releases of additional gas if lava enters the wells.
Lava-filled fissures have opened up across the southeastern side of the Big Island over the past three weeks as the Kilaeau volcano has become more active.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Oral injuries lead to recall of Spam, other Hormel product
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of Spam and another product made by Minnesota-based Hormel after four consumers complained about metal objects in the food.
Business
Lava flow enters Hawaii geothermal plant property
A lava flow in Hawaii has entered the property of a geothermal power plant on the Big island.
Local
USDA: Wisconsin milk production slows
Wisconsin dairy farmers have broken their streak of year-over-year production increases.
National
Pipeline pique complicates Heitkamp's 2nd term Senate hopes
Standing Rock Sioux tribal member Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun went door to door on North Dakota's largest American Indian reservations in 2012 turning out the tribal vote to help put Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in the U.S. Senate. Six years later, with Heitkamp fighting hard to win a second term, Hunte-Beaubrun is staying on the sidelines.
National
Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends former state prosecutor
The law license of a former Wisconsin assistant attorney general has been suspended for a year for allegedly mismanaging client trust funds at his law firm.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.