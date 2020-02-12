Is it time to adopt Lauren Graham as an unofficial Minnesotan?

For six years, the "Gilmore Girls" actress has been dating Roseville-raised Peter Krause, her former co-star on "Parenthood." Now, she's been tapped to play the coach in a TV version of "The Mighty Ducks."

According to Disney Television Studios, which will start production on the series this month in Vancouver, Graham will play the mother of a 12-year-old hockey player who is cut from his Minnesota youth squad. She proceeds to assemble a ragtag team of misfits to challenge the elite. Think "Bad News Bears" on ice.

Steve Brill, who wrote the three "Ducks" feature films, is on board as co-creator and executive producer.

While much of the original 1992 movie, starring Emilio Estevez, was shot around the Twin Cities, Disney has no plans to do any significant filming in the state this time around. The show is set to premiere later this year on the new streaming service, Disney Plus.