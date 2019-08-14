NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle, who has had major crossover success with her single, "You Say," received six nominations Wednesday from the Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards.
Daigle's nominations include artist of the year and song of the year.
"You Say" topped both Billboard's adult contemporary and Christian airplay charts. KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and TobyMac are also vying for artist of the year.
Writer/producer Wayne Haun is the overall leading nominee with 10. Recording artists Kirk Franklin and for KING & COUNTRY have five nominations each.
The awards show will be held Oct. 15 in Nashville.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Police: 5 police officers shot in Philadelphia
The Latest on several police officers shot in Philadelphia (all times local):
Variety
For inmates like Epstein, suicide watch is meant to be short
Suicide is such a constant concern at federal jails that guards have ready access to "the stick," a wooden pole with a sharpened blade at the end that's used to cut down inmates if they try to hang themselves with bedsheets.
National
Attorneys general sue over public benefit immigration rule
Attorneys general in 13 states have filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration rule that'll allow immigration officials to deny green cards to migrants who use public assistance, including food stamps or housing vouchers.
National
The Latest: More than 400 sex abuse lawsuits filed across NY
The Latest on the filing of child sex abuse lawsuits in New York (all times local):
National
Foxconn leaders, Wisconsin officials meet; details unclear
Foxconn Technology Group executives met Wednesday with Wisconsin's governor, legislative leaders and others but no one is saying much about what they discussed.