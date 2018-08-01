1st_$22,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

2nd_$42,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 5½f.

3rd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

5th_$15,000, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

6th_$47,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

7th_$55,000, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

8th_$45,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

9th_$22,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

a,b-Coupled.

10th_$5,307, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

11th_$6,103, hcp, 3YO up, 1¾mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

12th_$11,816, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

13th_$11,816, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1½mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

14th_$5,837, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

