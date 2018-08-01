1st-$22,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

2nd-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

3rd-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

4th-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

5th-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

6th-$47,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

7th-$55,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

8th-$45,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

9th-$22,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

a,b-Coupled

10th-$5,307, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half (T)

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

11th-$6,103, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Quarters

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

12th-$11,816, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and Five Eighths (T)

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

13th-$11,816, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half (T)

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

14th-$5,837, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

