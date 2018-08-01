1st-$22,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
2nd-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
3rd-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
4th-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
5th-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
6th-$47,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
7th-$55,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
8th-$45,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
9th-$22,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
a,b-Coupled
10th-$5,307, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half (T)
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
11th-$6,103, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Three Quarters
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
12th-$11,816, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and Five Eighths (T)
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
13th-$11,816, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Half (T)
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
14th-$5,837, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
