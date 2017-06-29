A limited version of President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing refugee arrivals and travel from six majority-Muslim countries went into effect Thursday evening to a much more subdued reception in Minnesota than two earlier rollout attempts.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the order’s implementation — but only for those without a “bona fide relationship” to a person or organization in the United States. On Thursday, the government spelled out its definition of such a relationship. Spouses, siblings, children and parents of U.S. citizens will be able to travel; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews will not. In a development late Thursday, fiancés and fiancées apparently were added to the exemptions.

The move prompted some protests Thursday night, including one by about 30 people in front of the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, and it’s sure to face legal challenges. Late Thursday, Hawaii asked a court to clarify the ban’s scope, saying the latest restrictions go further than the U.S. Supreme Court allowed.

Local attorneys and others say most refugees and other travelers to Minnesota have close family ties and won’t be affected by the travel suspension, which will last four months for refugees and 90 days for nationals of Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Iran and Yemen. Because the order does not affect those who secured visas by Thursday, the rollout was uneventful at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and other points of entry.

But the administration’s relatively narrow definition of family ties means some bound for Minnesota will see their travel plans delayed, and it inspired vows from advocacy groups to challenge it in court.

Shukri Abdul, a St. Paul single mother of five, was preparing to fly to Malaysia for her Somali fiancé’s visa interview. “I am really, really frustrated,” she said. “I didn’t even know the executive order was back.”

“I don’t know if I should get married in Malaysia or wait for this ban to blow over,” Shukri Abdul said.

This fall, the Supreme Court will weigh in on the order, which the administration argues is necessary to strengthen traveler vetting. The court’s exemption for those with “bona fide relationships” also applies for travelers who have lined up jobs or education opportunities.

Many in local immigrant communities found reassurance in the administration’s new guidelines. Mounaf Alsamman, a Syrian-born Twin Cities physician, was relieved to learn that he and his elderly parents will still be able to host his sister on a visit from Kuwait in August.

“She was really concerned initially,” Alsamman said. “This morning she said, ‘Thank God we can come.’ ”

As he did with the original order in January and a revised version in March, Alsamman followed the news closely to glean the impact on his family, scattered around the world by Syria’s civil war. A brother was resettled with his wife and four children this spring after the courts blocked the March version of the executive order. This third time around in the small local Syrian community, “I haven’t heard very much complaining,” he said.

Kara Lynum, who headed an effort to station attorneys at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to aid travelers, said she will camp out there Friday but probably won’t have much to do. With valid visa holders allowed to enter the country regardless of nationality or family ties, she said, any arguments about implementation will take place at U.S. consulates overseas — and eventually in the U.S. courts.

Because an overwhelming majority of Minnesota refugee arrivals take place through a family reunification program, Twin Cities resettlement officials do not expect the order to have a major impact. Catholic Charities, a local resettlement agency, has about 100 refugees awaiting final travel confirmation to fly to Minnesota. Under the government’s definition, all or almost all have a “bona fide” relationship, said June Jordan, the head of resettlement.

At Arrive Ministries, another resettlement agency, executive director Bob Oehrig said none of the refugees the nonprofit is preparing to resettle in coming weeks should be affected by the ban. But because of the more narrow definition of family ties, some family reunification cases probably will be delayed in the next four months, and uncertainty about the implementation lingers, he said. Agencies will argue that their sponsorship of arriving refugees in itself represents a “bona fide relationship” — an argument unlikely to fly with the administration.

For some local residents, Thursday’s implementation guidelines did bring bad news.

Abdul, the woman whose fiancé is in Malaysia, applied for a fiancé visa for him after they spent time together in Kuala Lumpur last year, but the application stalled after the January order.

The visa grants visiting fiancés 90 days before they marry or leave the country — enough time, Abdul said, for them to decide if they can be a family.

“This is a big step, with five kids,” said Abdul, a U.S. citizen who is a medical interpreter. “I don’t know if I should get married in Malaysia or wait for this ban to blow over.”

The couple were childhood friends in Mogadishu, separated as their families fled the country’s civil war. They reconnected on Facebook several years ago.

Abdinasir Abdulahi, Abdul’s attorney, said a majority of his clients sponsoring relatives for visas and green cards won’t be affected by the executive order rollout. A key exception are about a dozen fiancé petition cases.

U.S. journalist Paul Gottinger said he and his fiancée, Mahsa Abbasi Mivehkar, an Iranian, applied for the visa nearly a year ago, but are still waiting on a decision. Gottinger says the couple was due to wed at a Japanese garden in Minnesota, his parents’ home state, this month but postponed until August. Now, he expects they’ll have to delay again.

“Every twist and turn of the courts, we’re holding our hearts and our stomachs are falling to the floor,” he said by phone from Turkey.

Suud Olat, a Somali interpreter and community leader in the Twin Cities, said for many, the exemption for close relatives is only somewhat reassuring. After years in the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya, he was resettled in Nashville five years ago. He did not have any family ties in the United States. He said he feels bad for refugees, particularly some with medical needs or in precarious safety situations, awaiting resettlement without relatives here.

“America used to be a role model when it came to refugees,” he said. “Now that’s coming to a close.”

The Associated Press, Bloomberg News and Star Tribune staff writer Karen Zamora contributed to this report.