– After black actors and films that focused on black characters were overlooked for Oscar nominations in 2015 and 2016, the #OscarsSoWhite social media outcry was so fierce that Holly­wood was forced to listen.

Now the minority group that Hollywood excludes the most on screen — Latinos — is trying to create its own bullhorn moment.

"We are expecting that we are going to have to go to the Academy Awards this year and demonstrate," said Alex Nogales, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, a watchdog organization. "We've tried to push in less hostile ways. But these studios don't seem to understand anything else."

Latinos make up 18 percent of the U.S. population and 23 percent of frequent moviegoers — those who go to the movies at least once a month. But only about 3 percent of speaking characters in films during the past decade were Latino, according to a study released in July by Stacy L. Smith, an associate professor at the University of Southern California. (By comparison, Smith's team found that 13.6 percent of speaking characters were black, while African-Americans make up 13.3 percent of the population. For Asians, the shares matched: 5.7 percent.)

The last Hispanic actor to win an Oscar was Penélope Cruz, from Spain, who was honored in 2009 for her supporting role in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." The last time the Academy Awards had Hispanic acting nominees was 2012, when Demián Bichir was given a nod for his portrayal of an undocumented Los Angeles gardener in "A Better Life" and Argentina-born French actress Bérénice Bejo was nominated for playing a dancer in "The Artist."

Only one Hispanic has won the best actor Oscar — José Ferrer for "Cyrano de Bergerac" in 1951 — and no Hispanic has ever been named best actress. That won't change this year. No Latino actors have been nominated.

"We're stuck," Nogales said. "When will our exclusion matter?"

Off the record, several studio execs expressed frustration with the number of inclusion issues they are being asked to address. At the moment, their primary focus is on the #MeToo fight against sexual harassment and gender equality. They are also under pressure from activists working for improved onscreen representation for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. Representatives for people with disabilities are also pushing for more respect.

There are signs of progress. Latinos have been honored for their work behind the camera in recent years at the Oscars. The 2014 directing prize went to Alfonso Cuarón for "Gravity." Alejandro G. Iñárritu collected back-to-back directing Oscars in 2015 and 2016 for "Birdman" and "The Revenant." This year, Guillermo del Toro is a directing nominee for "The Shape of Water."

But the under-representation of Latinos, unlike the sidelining of other minority groups, has never entered the public conversation.

One possible reason might involve the approach that many Hispanic advocates have taken. Rather than use direct confrontation — as when Spike Lee stood before academy members in 2015 and shouted, "Get some flave up in this!" — Hispanic stars like Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, and even people like Nogales, have tried to build consensus rather than complain.

Christy Haubegger, the founder of Latina magazine, has been pushing for change from within the Hollywood system. She joined Creative Artists Agency in 2005 with a mandate to make the company and Hollywood more diverse.

"To create sustainable, long-term change in the entertainment industry, we have to start at the bottom and touch every rung of the ladder on up," Haubegger said. "It's really hard, and it takes patience. We're still in early days, which I know sounds crazy."

It seems counterintuitive, but the high percentage of frequent moviegoers who are Hispanic might be working against change.

"Their attitude is: 'Why should we do anything different? They are already coming,' " said Ana-Christina Ramón, an author of several reports on Hollywood and race at UCLA.

Ramón answers her own question by pointing back to the data, which show a decline in the number of Hispanic frequent moviegoers over time. In 2013, for instance, 11.6 million Hispanics attended the movies frequently. In 2016, the last year for which figures are available, that number had fallen to 8.3 million.