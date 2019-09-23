LOS ANGELES — Partial list of winners so far at the Primetime Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Writing, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, "Barry"

Actress, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Reality-Competition Program: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Writing, Limited Series: Craig Mazin, "Chernobyl"

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Television Movie: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"