ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on the memorial service for woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
New Mexico Lt. Gov. John Sanchez speaking at a memorial service for the Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane described Jennifer Riordan as a "pillar of the community."
Nearly a thousand people gathered Sunday for the service at her alma mater, the University of New Mexico.
Sanchez read a statement from Gov. Susana Martinez expressing their condolences. He presented Riordan's husband with a flag that was flown at half-staff at the state Capitol in her memory.
The 43-year-old bank executive was on a plane when one of the engines reportedly exploded, sending shrapnel through a window. Passengers say Riordan was partially blown out of a window.
She later died at a hospital.
Riordan served as vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo's New Mexico operations.
___
6:30 p.m.
Nearly a thousand people have gathered to remember the Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that the service for Jennifer Riordan began at 6 p.m. Sunday at her alma mater, the University of New Mexico.
Riordan is survived by her husband Michael and two children.
The 43-year-old bank executive was on a plane when one of the engines reportedly exploded, sending shrapnel through a window. Passengers say Riordan was partially blown out of a damaged window on the jet.
She later died at a hospital.
Riordan served as vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo's New Mexico operations.
___
11:30 a.m.
A memorial service is scheduled for an Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
The service for Jennifer Riordan is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at her alma mater, the University of New Mexico.
The 43-year-old bank executive and mother of two died Tuesday from injuries suffered on a flight that was headed to Dallas from New York's LaGuardia Airport.
One of the plane's engines reportedly exploded early in the flight, sending shrapnel through a window.
Passengers say Riordan was partially blown out of a damaged window on the jet.
She later died at a hospital from blunt impact trauma.
Riordan served as vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo's New Mexico operations.
