In the drip-drip-drip fashion that we at least appear to be learning about the progress of recovery for Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a devastating knee injury a little less than a year ago, we have one more piece of evidence to ponder.

Bridgewater on Wednesday posted images on Instagram of him working out without a knee brace. Just a couple months ago, when he made a surprise appearance during Vikings OTAs, he was still wearing a bulky brace on his left leg.

What that means exactly is unclear. Prevailing wisdom has been that Bridgewater will still start training camp in a couple weeks on the physically unable to perform list, which would increase the likelihood that he doesn’t play at all this season.

But like every other milestone along the way, it has to at least be considered encouraging that Bridgewater can do anything without support on that knee at this point.