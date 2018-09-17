WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a deputy (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

A man with a history of drug convictions has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kansas sheriff's deputy.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that 29-year-old Robert Greeson tussled with Deputy Robert Kunze Sunday afternoon about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Wichita. The deputy was shot once and died at a hospital. Greeson was found dead at the scene with two gunshot wounds.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Greeson had convictions for selling and distributing drugs and for aggravated battery. While incarcerated, he had multiple disciplinary infractions, including for fighting.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says the shooting happened as Kunze responded to a report about a man in a stolen black truck who was lurking around two all-terrain vehicles and another pickup.

7 a.m.

