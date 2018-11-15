ROCHESTER, Ind. — The Latest on an Indiana driver who is accused of striking and killing three children as they prepared to board a school bus (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A northern Indiana woman has entered a preliminary not guilty plea to charges that she struck and killed three children crossing a highway to board a school bus.

Twenty-four-year-old Alyssa Shepherd appeared Thursday morning for her initial hearing before a Fulton County judge. She's charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

Authorities say Shepherd struck four children with her pickup truck Oct. 30 as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

She told authorities she didn't realize the bus facing in the opposite direction had stopped.

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed. An 11-year-old boy was severely injured in the crash.

