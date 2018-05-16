DIXON, Ill. — The Latest on a shooting at a northern Illinois high school (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

Authorities say students did exactly as they were trained to do when a school resource officer and a former student exchanged gunfire at a northern Illinois high school.

Officer Mark Dallas shot and injured the 19-year-old gunman at Dixon High School and took him into custody Wednesday morning.

At a news conference a few hours later, officials said they were pleased to discover that students had barricaded themselves into classrooms by blocking doorways with chairs, desks and other furniture.

Police have not said why the former student came to the school armed with a gun on a day when students were rehearsing for their upcoming graduation ceremony.

Lockdown has been lifted at the other schools in the city about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Chicago.

___

12:10 p.m.

A police chief says a school resource officer saved lives when he confronted an armed 19-year-old former student at a high school in northern Illinois.

Police Chief Steven Howell said at a news conference that the officer shot and wounded the lone gunman at Dixon High School about 8 a.m. Wednesday. No one else was hurt.

Howell says the former student fired several shots near the school gymnasium and ran away when the officer confronted him. He says the teenager turned and shot at the officer, who then returned fire.

Howell praised the officer for saving lives. He says the gunman is in custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

City manager Danny Langloss told Sauk Valley Media that students had been gathered in the gym for graduation practice when the shooting happened.

___

10:15 a.m.

Officials say a police officer working at a northern Illinois high school shot and wounded a former student who fired a gun at him.

The shooting happened in the Dixon High School gymnasium at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

City manager Danny Langloss says students were gathered there for graduation practice when the officer exchanged gunfire with the gunman. Authorities haven't provided the gunman's name. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton tells Sauk Valley Media he is a 19-year-old former student.

Langloss says the gunman is in custody with what he describes as non-life-threatening injuries. He says neither the officer nor anyone else was injured.

All schools in the city about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Chicago have been placed on lockdown while the shooting is investigated.