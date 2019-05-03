There’s a new gal in northeast Minneapolis — the Julia, a 98-unit apartment building that opened in January and is named for the developer’s late grandmother.

“She would have fit right in today’s Nordeast,” said Curt Gunsbury, owner of Solhem Companies. A free-spirited copywriter, the human Julia was “bohemian, artsy, classy, fun, enjoyed a cocktail or two.”

In the Julia’s lobby, a custom wallpaper mural highlights images taken from the human Julia’s photo albums, and her whimsical likeness adorns a window.

“She was a free urban independent woman, very much like the people we rent to — professionals who love the city,” said Gunsbury.

The Julia joins a girl squad of nearby restaurants that include Psycho Suzi’s, Betty Danger’s, Emily’s, Elsie’s, Young Joni and Maeve’s. “We liked that many of the neighborhood businesses have women’s names,” said Gunsbury. “Calling our building the Julia celebrates this fact and adds to the mix.”

A familiar human name helps communicate comfort, coziness and a sense of home in a big building, said Gunsbury. “It’s human psychology.”

The naming trend can be seen everywhere from the Julia in northeast Minneapolis to Louis in Washington, D.C.

His next project, also in northeast Minneapolis, will sport a more masculine moniker: Gibson. “It’s a name but it’s also the name of a guitar company and a cocktail. We liked that it was all those things,” he said.

The Julia is hardly the only example of residential anthropomorphism to hit the market. Amid a crowded field of rooftop pools and 24-hour concierge services and doggy spas, developers are turning to human names to help their swanky apartment buildings and condos seem not only livable, but relatable — and many are picking names that match those of the millennials they want to attract.

“We’ve seen Nora, the Catherine. I’ve actually seen the Josh,” said Jamie Matusek, president of the Texas-based branding marketing firm Catalyst, which has helped name 500 apartment buildings and other properties nationally.

Bostonians live in the Harvey, or the Jack Flats. On New York’s West Side, sunlight pours into the halls of Oskar. The Washington area alone has the Jason, the Adele, Eliot on 4th, the Tiffany, AVA, the chichi-sounding Henri, the George, the Lacey and Liz, named for actress and AIDS activist Elizabeth Taylor, who famously visited the site more than 25 years ago to dedicate the opening of a clinic.

‘Authenticity’

A human name, Matusek said, can help imbue a cold, glass-and-exposed-brick faux loft with “authenticity.”

“It creates a personality for the building,” added Amy Groff, the National Apartment Association’s senior vice president of industry operations.

Some names are more explicitly lux. Take the Louis, erected in Washington in 2014, and named for Louis XIV, a wink to its 14th Street address. (Get it?) But it also sounds like a nod to Louis Vuitton and its “Louis bag,” ubiquitous among strivers. Either way, the name evokes money, the ostentatious and somewhat basic variety, and with monthly rents climbing into five figures, well, so does the Louis.

The label harks back to aristocratic prewar building names, which were often affixed to glamorous architectural showpieces to lure the upper crust. That’s who moved into D.C.’s Brittany. F. Scott Fitzgerald crashed at the exotic-sounding Cairo (Hotel, as it was for decades before going condo). Los Angeles has the St. Germaine, with its French turrets. And the Dakota set a bar for New York living.

Decades later, the rest of us sad sacks moved into places called Evergreen Terrace or Meadow View or Park Village, unremarkable names that, at most, deceptively suggested that woods and panoramas lay outside our shag-carpeted, cookie-cutter one-bedrooms.

Then, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, high-end apartments and condos began pouring onto the market, Groff says, and the branded building was reborn. To project luxury and stand out now, she said, “You have to get kind of creative with the names.”

The first examples, Matusek says, bore names that often included words such as “Commons” or “the Square” — signaling an emphasis on public space (community rooms, gyms) and a connection to a larger community.

More recently, we’ve seen other trends, like a rash of belabored references to buildings’ addresses — see: Ten Thousand, at 10000 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles, or Five-One-Five in New York or the Nic on Fifth in downtown Minneapolis.

Developers have a pack mentality — which is another reason the human names have snowballed, Groff said. “If one community names their building the Catherine, then the next one down the street may follow suit, because that’s what marketers and developers do.” A Texas developer had another reason to call his Austin project the Catherine, however: That’s his granddaughter, Matusek said, and naming buildings after family — even dogs — is part of the trend.

Some residents of D.C.’s U Street area might appreciate the Langston Lofts’ nod to poet Langston Hughes, or that the Lacey isn’t Irish but instead pays homage to Lacey C. Wilson and his son, Lacey Jr., the black former owners of the restaurant on whose grounds the building stands. Like the Ellington, named for Duke Ellington, they’re examples of what urban policy expert Derek Hyra has called “black branding” — a controversial trend-within-a-trend in Washington that taps black culture to sell to white newcomers.

“When we look at naming a property, we look at not just what is unique and fun, but what is relatable to the area,” said Matusek. “What are the historical ties? What are the trends that are surfacing?”

She believes there’s a “vintage-hipster” current inspiring some named buildings, like Chicago’s modernist Emme, or the Hepburn (evoking the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”-era Audrey) near Dupont Circle.

“Before you know it, you have this wash of a trend, and it gets old,” warned Matusek. “Then it’s not memorable anymore.”

One day the Jason might feel as hackneyed as, well, a Riverside Oaks.

Staff writer Kim Palmer contributed to this report.