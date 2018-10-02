CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on arrests in connection with a white nationalist march and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Four members of a militant white supremacist group from California have been arrested on charges they traveled to Virginia last year to incite a riot and attack counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally that turned deadly.

An affidavit unsealed Tuesday says the men are part of the Rise Above Movement. The affidavit says they attended a torch-lit rally and a larger gathering in downtown Charlottesville the next day where they committed "multiple acts of violence" against counterprotesters.

Court documents say the four men have been arrested and are awaiting their initial hearings. It wasn't immediately clear if they have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Federal prosecutors said earlier in the day that multiple arrests have been made in connection with the events of Aug. 11 and 12 last year. A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to announce charges.

11 a.m.

Federal prosecutors in Virginia say multiple arrests have been made in connection with a white nationalist torch-lit march and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce the charges.

Violence first broke out Aug. 11, 2017, as a crowd of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

The following day, more violence erupted between white nationalists and counterprotesters during the "Unite the Right" rally.

A woman was killed and dozens of others were injured when a speeding car plowed into a group of counterdemonstrators. The suspected driver, James Fields Jr., has been charged with federal hate crimes in the death of Heather Heyer. Fields also faces state murder charges.