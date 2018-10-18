SAN ANTONIO - About 75 minutes before their game against the Spurs, the Timberwolves locker room was mostly empty. Just a few players milling about, but in one end of the small black and gray room Jimmy Butler, who was wearing headphones, getting dressed and singing a loud version of country singer Chris Young’s “Losing Sleep.”

“Yeah we’re winning, we’re losing, when we’re losing sleep,” Butler crooned, out of tune.

Butler might have caused a lot of insomnia the last month for the Wolves and their fans since making his trade request, but there he was making his presence known in the locker room and on the floor Wednesday night, as improbable as that seemed a few weeks ago.

The Wolves had 36 good minutes in them, but with Butler still trying to get back in playing shape and foul trouble plaguing Karl-Anthony Towns, the Spurs were slightly better over the final 12 to come out with a 112-108 victory at AT&T Center.

The Wolves chipped away at a seven-point Spurs fourth-quarter lead to tie the score with 42.1 seconds remaining on a Butler 3-pointer, three of his 23 points.

But DeMar DeRozan quickly followed with a bucket on the other end and a Derrick Rose layup came up empty for the Wolves, who played without Towns down the stretch.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge and Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler scrambled for a rebound during the first half Wednesday night.

Towns fouled out with 4:18 left after playing an underwhelming season debut. He shot just 2 of 6 for eight points and had nine rebounds in 22 minutes.

– and the Wolves looked like a competent team. There were early high fives between Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns, who Butler has criticized since last season, as the two connect for an early transition layup.

The starters needed some time to get going early as the Spurs established an 11-point first-quarter lead. LaMarcus Aldridge (21 points) was able to find room to operate in the post while Patty Mills and Pau Gasol knocked down 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins could not have gotten off to a much worse start, as he missed his first shot, committed a turnover while Rudy Gay blocked one of his shots on the Wolves’ first few possessions. But Wiggins rebounded the rest of the first half and the Wolves’ fortunes improved along with him. He buried a couple of open 3-pointers toward the end of the first quarter to cut the 11-point Spurs lead to five and was able to find points around the rim in the second quarter. He had 20 points.

Coach Tom Thibodeau tried to make sure Butler was fresh. Butler was the first starter to come out of the game, as Derrick Rose entered for him 6:01 into the game.

Thibodeau rode his bench throughout the second quarter as Rose, Tyus Jones, Anthony Tolliver and Gorgui Dieng each logged around nine minutes or more. Jeff Teague pitched in an efficient 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting as the Wolves trailed 56-52 at the half. He finished with 27.

Towns picked up his fourth foul with 7:46 remaining in the third quarter after the Wolves had grabbed a 66-63 lead, their first of the night.

But the Wolves got solid minutes from Dieng, who finished with 12 points and were able to weather those minutes without Towns. Teague continued his efficient offensive play while Wiggins was active on the glass, grabbing six rebounds.

But the Wolves didn’t have enough firepower down the stretch.